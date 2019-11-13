Trending

Russia returns Ukrainian naval ships seized last year near Crimea

Russia returns Ukrainian naval ships seized last year near Crimea

Moscow (dpa) – Russia has returned three Ukrainian naval ships that it seized last year off the coast of Crimea, Russia's Foreign Ministry said...

Moscow (dpa) – Russia has returned three Ukrainian naval ships that it seized last year off the coast of Crimea, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Russian coastguard seized the vessels and their crews during a standoff in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 in which the Russian coastguard opened fire.

Russia maintains that the Ukrainian navy committed a “provocation” near the disputed Crimea region, which Russia annexed five years ago from neighbouring Ukraine to far-reaching international outcry.



By sending the ships to Crimea, Ukraine committed a “crime not only against the sovereignty of the Russian Federation but also against the Ukrainian citizens who were deliberately endangered and forced to commit offences,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

